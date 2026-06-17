Consider granting Ukraine a license to produce anti-ballistic missiles — Trump

The United States will consider granting Ukraine a license to produce American anti-ballistic missiles.

The US may grant Ukraine a license to produce anti-ballistic missiles

US President Donald Trump made this statement to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

He noted that Ukraine's desire to build American missiles in Europe will be considered.

They would like to be able to do that. We will look into this issue. Donald Trump President of the United States

The US President also reiterated that he had "very good talks" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, adding that he wants the war against Ukraine to end.

At the same time, he refused to answer the question of whether he considers Putin more responsible for the conflict.

Well, I don't want to comment on it because I'm trying to resolve it, and that doesn't make it any easier. Share

He also reported that the United States is considering sanctions against Russia: