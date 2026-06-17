According to Canadian leader Mark Carney, US President Donald Trump has finally changed his view of the Russia-Ukraine war. Thanks to the efforts of the leaders of the Group of Seven, he now has a more realistic picture of events.

Ukraine's allies were able to convince Trump

According to the Canadian Prime Minister, he has had seven or eight conversations with US President Donald Trump in the last 36 hours.

The leaders focused on many important topics, including Ukraine, Iran, and Lebanon.

In discussions on Ukraine, there is a change in the US position, which, in our opinion, is more realistic given the situation on the battlefield, the possible outcome of the war, and Russia's defeat. Mark Carney Prime Minister of Canada

According to the Canadian leader, there are still many risks in all of these issues.

Despite this, a change in tone from Donald Trump is already evident, as is a possible change in the course of events in Lebanon and Ukraine.

And these are game-changing factors,” Mark Carney emphasized. Share

It is also worth noting that earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced the assumption that European leaders and Donald Trump were able to reach a common position on the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian war.