Trump dramatically changed position on Ukraine during the G7 summit

According to Canadian leader Mark Carney, US President Donald Trump has finally changed his view of the Russia-Ukraine war. Thanks to the efforts of the leaders of the Group of Seven, he now has a more realistic picture of events.
Points of attention
- European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, have also played a role in aligning positions with Trump on the Russian-Ukrainian war, indicating a potential shift in the collective approach to the conflict.
- The evolving discussions on Ukraine, Iran, and Lebanon during the G7 summit indicate a changing landscape in international relations, with game-changing factors coming into play.
Ukraine's allies were able to convince Trump
According to the Canadian Prime Minister, he has had seven or eight conversations with US President Donald Trump in the last 36 hours.
The leaders focused on many important topics, including Ukraine, Iran, and Lebanon.
According to the Canadian leader, there are still many risks in all of these issues.
Despite this, a change in tone from Donald Trump is already evident, as is a possible change in the course of events in Lebanon and Ukraine.
It is also worth noting that earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced the assumption that European leaders and Donald Trump were able to reach a common position on the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
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- Додати до обраного
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