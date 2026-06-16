"Russia must make a deal." Trump made a demand to Putin after meeting with Zelensky

US President Donald Trump said he had already met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. Against this backdrop, the US president demanded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agree to a peace deal with Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The US president announces another meeting with Zelensky on June 16, indicating ongoing efforts to address the situation and negotiate for peace.
- The diplomatic efforts and demands made by Trump highlight the urgency and importance of resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine for regional stability.
Trump reveals details of meeting with Zelensky
The head of the White House shared the first details of the negotiations during a meeting with the Emir of Qatar.
Donald Trump officially confirmed that he held a trilateral meeting with his colleagues, Zelensky and Macron, on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
Journalists asked the US president if he was planning a meeting with the Ukrainian leader.
According to him, it was "a very good meeting."
Against this background, the US president decided to publicly appeal to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the war of aggression against Ukraine.
Moreover, according to the head of the White House, he has another meeting scheduled with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on June 16.
Trump did not say what exactly they will discuss with the Ukrainian leader this time.
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