Starmer ordered the supply of enriched uranium for Ukrainian nuclear power plants
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Economics
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Starmer ordered the supply of enriched uranium for Ukrainian nuclear power plants

Government of Great Britain
Britain to supply enriched uranium for Ukrainian nuclear power plants
Читати українською

On June 16, British leader Keir Starmer announced new sanctions against Russia and expanded energy support for Ukraine. This happened during the G7 summit in France.

Points of attention

  • In addition to providing nuclear fuel, the UK is preparing new sanctions to counter Putin's military aggression, aiming to bolster Ukraine's security and European defense.
  • Keir Starmer's administration has been actively escalating support for Ukraine across various sectors, including military assistance, energy security, and economic pressure on Russia.

Britain to supply enriched uranium for Ukrainian nuclear power plants

Keir Starmer made it clear that his country is ready to support Ukrainian energy for the next two years.

What is important to understand is that now this will happen through the supply of nuclear fuel.

Moreover, official London is also preparing a new package of sanctions aimed at weakening Putin's war machine.

The UK's new decisions are aimed at strengthening the security of Ukraine and all of Europe.

Thus, it became known that the British company Urenco will supply nuclear fuel to the Ukrainian enterprise Energoatom under a deal worth $280 million.

It is worth noting that this step is of critical importance for the country, because it is nuclear power plants that generate more than half of all electricity in Ukraine.

Keir Starmer also emphasized that his team has been strengthening support for Ukraine in recent weeks in all areas — from military assistance to energy security and pressure on the Russian economy.

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