On June 16, British leader Keir Starmer announced new sanctions against Russia and expanded energy support for Ukraine. This happened during the G7 summit in France.

Britain to supply enriched uranium for Ukrainian nuclear power plants

Keir Starmer made it clear that his country is ready to support Ukrainian energy for the next two years.

What is important to understand is that now this will happen through the supply of nuclear fuel.

Moreover, official London is also preparing a new package of sanctions aimed at weakening Putin's war machine.

The UK's new decisions are aimed at strengthening the security of Ukraine and all of Europe.

Thus, it became known that the British company Urenco will supply nuclear fuel to the Ukrainian enterprise Energoatom under a deal worth $280 million.

It is worth noting that this step is of critical importance for the country, because it is nuclear power plants that generate more than half of all electricity in Ukraine.