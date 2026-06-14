Britain shows interception of Russian tanker for the first time
Category
World
Publication date

Britain shows interception of Russian tanker for the first time

UK Ministry of Defence
Britain carried out its first independent operation against Russia's "shadow fleet"
Читати українською

The UK Ministry of Defence has officially confirmed that the SMYRTOS vessel, part of the Russian "shadow fleet", was intercepted in the English Channel.

Points of attention

  • The UK's interception was executed in accordance with national and international laws as a significant blow against Putin's regime and its aggression towards Ukraine.
  • This interception highlights Britain's proactive stance in addressing threats posed by the Russian 'shadow fleet' and supporting global security efforts.

Britain carried out its first independent operation against Russia's "shadow fleet"

The British Ministry of Defense reported that everything happened on the morning of June 14.

The interception process involved Royal Marines and specially trained officers from the National Crime Agency.

Through joint efforts, they boarded the tanker SMYRTOS in the English Channel.

In total, all these processes took 6 hours. The operation involved aircraft from the Naval Aviation Group (Chinooks, Merlin Mk4 and Wildcat), an RAF P-8 aircraft, as well as the ships HMS SUTHERLAND and HMS LEDBURY.

The Russian "shadow fleet" tanker will be temporarily moved to an anchorage off the southern coast of England, where it will be inspected for environmental and security risks. The measures taken against this vessel in the territorial waters of the United Kingdom were carried out in accordance with national and international law, the Ministry of Defense added.

The department emphasized that their operation was another blow to the Putin regime to stop the war of aggression against Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France detained the sanctioned tanker Tagor in the Atlantic — it was heading from Russia
Emmanuel Macron
tanker
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Armed Forces report the destruction of a tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New SOU deep strikes on June 9-10 — what are the results?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Starmer ordered the British Armed Forces to intercept a tanker belonging to the Russian "shadow fleet"
Britain intercepts Russian "shadow fleet" tanker

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?