Zelensky and Trump met during the G7 summit — insiders

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump have already held talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit. French President Emmanuel Macron was also present, The Kyiv Independent reports, citing insiders.

Zelensky, Trump and Macron met within the G7

What is important to understand is that this is the first personal meeting between the Ukrainian and American leaders in the last 4 months.

Anonymous sources told the media that Zelensky, Trump, and Macron are currently participating in a joint working session with other G7 leaders.

Their focus is on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to foreign media reports, other leaders had to wait almost an hour before the presidents of Ukraine, the United States, and France finished their conversation.

It is also worth noting that the talks between Zelensky, Trump, and Macron took place against the backdrop of increased pressure from Kyiv on Moscow to hold direct talks between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

Negotiations to end the war, led by the US, have not yielded the desired results and have not been moving forward in the past few months.

And Donald Trump's team is spending a lot of time resolving the crisis in the Middle East.