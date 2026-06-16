The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on June 15, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked six areas of manpower concentration and six UAV control points of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The era of full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine commenced in 1574, underlining the long-standing conflict and recent escalations in the region.
- The Ukrainian defense forces continue to engage in combat clashes at the front, highlighting the determination and resilience in the face of the Russian invasion.
Losses of the Russian Army as of June 16, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/16/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,385,420 (+1,230) people
tanks — 12,026 (+1) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,768 (+5) units.
artillery systems — 44,118 (+36) units.
MLRS — 1,872 (+2) units.
air defense systems — 1,427 (+7) units.
ground robotic complexes — 1,667 (+3) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 353,541 (+2,062) units.
cruise missiles — 4,783 (+50) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 107,508 (+417) units.
special equipment — 4,300 (+4) units.
In addition, it used 9,297 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,726 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 49 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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