The leadership of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is fleeing Crimea — partisans

According to the partisan movement "ATESH", the headquarters structures of the Russian Black Sea Fleet are already actively developing scenarios for the relocation of the remaining management bodies from occupied Sevastopol to Russian Novorossiysk.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet was hit by a wave of panic due to Ukraine's actions

The key role in the sharp change in the mood of the occupiers in Crimea was played by the SOU strike on the aviation headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet — it occurred on May 27.

Also, hostile forces are no longer going to ignore the fact that Ukraine is actively destroying Russian logistics between the peninsula and the Kherson region.

The partisans learned from their insiders that some officers were already dealing with the practical issues of the move — even without official instructions from the Kremlin.

They are not only transporting their families, but also getting rid of property that they will not be able to take with them. Moreover, the process of settling the invaders in a new place — in Novorossiysk — has already begun.