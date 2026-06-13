Watch: USF strikes Crimean Titan plant in occupied Armyansk
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Watch: USF strikes Crimean Titan plant in occupied Armyansk

Forces of unmanned systems
bavovna
Читати українською

On June 13, the forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Crimean Titan plant, which provides military production with titanium dioxide and sulfuric acid.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian forces targeted the Crimean Titan plant, disrupting the supply of titanium dioxide and sulfuric acid to the Russian army.
  • The attack aimed to hinder the production of military equipment by damaging a key chemical plant in Eastern Europe.

USF attacked the “Crimean Titan” in Armyansk

This was announced by SBS commander Robert "Magyar" Brody.

The largest chemical plant in Eastern Europe, Crimean Titan, located in Armyansk on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, was struck by pilots of the First Separate Center for Unmanned Systems.

“Crimean Titan” provides the Russian army with titanium dioxide for protective and stealth coatings for equipment, as well as sulfuric acid, which is a basic raw material for the production of gunpowder, rocket fuel, and explosives.

Objective control confirmed the damage. The fire is raging. Production has been suspended.

According to him, local public forums write: “The entire plant was destroyed. There were 23 arrivals. All the shops are damaged, everything is on fire, people have been evacuated.”

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