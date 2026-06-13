On June 13, the forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Crimean Titan plant, which provides military production with titanium dioxide and sulfuric acid.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian forces targeted the Crimean Titan plant, disrupting the supply of titanium dioxide and sulfuric acid to the Russian army.
- The attack aimed to hinder the production of military equipment by damaging a key chemical plant in Eastern Europe.
USF attacked the “Crimean Titan” in Armyansk
This was announced by SBS commander Robert "Magyar" Brody.
“Crimean Titan” provides the Russian army with titanium dioxide for protective and stealth coatings for equipment, as well as sulfuric acid, which is a basic raw material for the production of gunpowder, rocket fuel, and explosives.
Objective control confirmed the damage. The fire is raging. Production has been suspended.
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