On June 13, the forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Crimean Titan plant, which provides military production with titanium dioxide and sulfuric acid.

USF attacked the “Crimean Titan” in Armyansk

This was announced by SBS commander Robert "Magyar" Brody.

The largest chemical plant in Eastern Europe, Crimean Titan, located in Armyansk on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, was struck by pilots of the First Separate Center for Unmanned Systems. Share

“Crimean Titan” provides the Russian army with titanium dioxide for protective and stealth coatings for equipment, as well as sulfuric acid, which is a basic raw material for the production of gunpowder, rocket fuel, and explosives.

Objective control confirmed the damage. The fire is raging. Production has been suspended.