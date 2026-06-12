Watch: USF hit the occupiers' training ground in the Zaporizhia region

Pilots of the 413th "Raid" Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other UAS units, inflicted damage on the military infrastructure of the Russian army and the concentration of personnel at the "Vostochny" training ground.
Points of attention
- The 413th 'Raid' Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces targeted the occupier training ground in the Zaporizhia region, inflicting damage on military infrastructure and personnel concentration.
- The training ground near Novopetrivka village, Berdyansk district, is used by invaders to prepare marching reinforcements for assaults.
New “bavovna” at TOT of Zaporizhia region
The regiment announced this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.
Separately, the pilots drew attention to the skillful hit by the calculation of the MANPADS, which unsuccessfully tried to repel the attack of Ukrainian drones.
This emphasizes the accuracy of the strike provided by middlestrike weapons from the domestic manufacturer Fire Point.
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