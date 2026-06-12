Watch: USF hit the occupiers' training ground in the Zaporizhia region
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Ukraine
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Watch: USF hit the occupiers' training ground in the Zaporizhia region

Forces of unmanned systems
bavovna
Читати українською

Pilots of the 413th "Raid" Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other UAS units, inflicted damage on the military infrastructure of the Russian army and the concentration of personnel at the "Vostochny" training ground.

Points of attention

  • The 413th 'Raid' Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces targeted the occupier training ground in the Zaporizhia region, inflicting damage on military infrastructure and personnel concentration.
  • The training ground near Novopetrivka village, Berdyansk district, is used by invaders to prepare marching reinforcements for assaults.

New “bavovna” at TOT of Zaporizhia region

The regiment announced this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

This facility is located on the coast of the Sea of Azov near the village of Novopetrivka, Berdyansk district, in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhia region. It is one of the training grounds where the invaders are rapidly preparing marching reinforcements for assaults.

Separately, the pilots drew attention to the skillful hit by the calculation of the MANPADS, which unsuccessfully tried to repel the attack of Ukrainian drones.

This emphasizes the accuracy of the strike provided by middlestrike weapons from the domestic manufacturer Fire Point.

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