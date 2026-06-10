USF hit Russian targets worth almost $40 billion in a year — Zelenskyу

In the year since the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Russian targets of various levels have been hit, worth almost $40 billion.

Zelenskyy named the achievements of the USF in the year since its creation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an evening video address, commenting on the Decree on the establishment of June 11 as the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.

In just one year since the creation of the SBS group, Russian targets of various levels have already been hit for almost $40 billion. The most important thing is that these are different types of hits, and each one gives us the opportunity to save lives. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to Zelensky, from now on, June 11 will be a day of respect and gratitude to the Forces of Unmanned Systems.

For the first time in the world, it was in Ukraine that we created such a force, we are developing SBS to the maximum, and it was Ukrainians who proved that thanks to technological advancement, thanks to our creativity and courage, we can change war — we can achieve goals that were previously either completely unattainable for conventional weapons, or extremely difficult to achieve and required a huge expenditure of resources.

He emphasized that these days the Unmanned Systems Forces are especially grateful for the middle strikes: Russian military logistics throughout the entire depth of the temporarily occupied territory are now available to Ukrainian drones.