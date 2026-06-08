Watch: USF hit a locomotive with military cargo in the Bryansk region

Pilots of the 413th "Raid" Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a locomotive in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, which was being used by the Russian invaders to transport military cargo.

USF set fire to a locomotive with military cargo in the Bryansk region

The regiment announced this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, near the settlement of Pantusov, operators of the 413th Regiment of the SBS "Reid" hit a locomotive that the enemy was using to transport military cargo. Share

The strike was carried out approximately 40 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine.

As the military noted, this is the third Russian locomotive hit by Raid operators in the last four days.

The 413th USF Regiment recalled that earlier they had hit two locomotives that provided military logistics in the eastern part of the temporarily occupied Crimea on the Dzhankoy-Kerch railway branch. The consequence of these and other hits on locomotives was the "temporary suspension" of passenger train traffic throughout Crimea from June 8.