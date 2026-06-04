Watch: USF "hunted" a Russian border guard ship in Crimea

The forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have struck a Russian border guard ship of the "Svitlyak" type and a number of other military facilities of the Russian Federation in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the commander of the SBS, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, who showed a video of the combat operation.

New “bavovna” from USF in Crimea: what is known

According to him, on the night of June 4, the "Birds of the USF" damaged the project 10410 ship "Svitlyak" in Yurkino (Crimea).

The ship's purpose is to control and protect ports and ships, create a tactical air defense and anti-submarine defense line.

Its length is 49.5 m. It is armed with 16 sets of Igla MANPADS, an AK-176 artillery mount, 14.5 machine gun mounts, and six-barreled anti-aircraft guns. The crew consists of 28 servicemen, and the autonomy is 10 days (2,200 miles).

USF was also impressed by:

ZRGK "Pantsir-S1" in Strilkovye, Kherson region,

the RSBN-4N short-range navigation radio system in Saki (Crimea),

locomotives in Vladyslavivka and Rozdolne (Crimea).

In addition, USF struck transformers in Bulavynske and Vuglehirsk, Donetsk region, and fuel tanks in Makiivka, Donetsk region.