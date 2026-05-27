Unmanned systems forces carried out a number of strikes on key targets of the Russian army in the temporarily captured territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhia regions.

New “bavovna” on TOT from USF

The SBS reported this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

Among the affected enemy military facilities, in particular, the "Nebo-SV" radar station, the command and staff vehicle of the "Buk-M2" air defense system complex, a tractor from the S-350 "Vityaz" air defense system, logistics warehouses, a temporary deployment point, and logistics facilities.

The 1st separate center hit the Nebo-SV radar station in Luhansk region. The radar station is designed to detect and track air targets and is an important element of the enemy's air defense system.

The 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" destroyed a command and staff vehicle of the "Buk-M2" complex in the Luhansk region. Command and staff vehicles provide control and coordination of the work of the air defense units of the Russian invaders.

In addition, the 1st separate center hit a tractor from the S-350 Vityaz air defense system depot in the Donetsk region. Such vehicles are used to transport and ensure the operation of elements of the enemy's modern anti-aircraft missile systems.

The 9th "Kairos" battalion of the 414th "Birds of the Magyar" brigade struck a logistics depot of the Russian army in the Luhansk region.

Also, the 9th "Kairos" battalion of the 414th "Birds of the Magyar" brigade struck an MTZ warehouse and a temporary Russian deployment point in the Luhansk region.

The 1st separate center, in cooperation with the 413th Regiment "Raid", struck a temporary deployment point of the Russian army in the Donetsk region.

The 414th "Birds of the Magyar" Brigade and the 412th Nemesis Brigade struck enemy logistical targets in the Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions.

As noted, the operations were carried out in cooperation with the Deep Injuries Center of the SBS group.