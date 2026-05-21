Watch: USF showed the destruction of a number of Russian military facilities on TOT
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: USF showed the destruction of a number of Russian military facilities on TOT

Forces of unmanned systems
RLS
Читати українською

The forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a number of Russian army facilities in the temporarily captured territories of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces used unmanned systems to strike Russian military facilities in occupied territories of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.
  • The video released by the Ukrainian USF shows precise hits on various equipment including radar stations, air defense systems, and vehicles.

New “bavovna” from USF: watch

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' SBS reported this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

  • In particular, the 414th "Ptakhi Magyar" brigade hit a radar station from the S-300V air defense system and a refueling tanker in the settlement of Shyroka Balka in the Donetsk region, and also hit a "Tor" air defense system and a tractor truck in Berestovo, Zaporizhia region.

  • The 1st separate center destroyed the BM-27 "Hurricane" MLRS in Zeleny Gay and the 6th TP 90 TD unit's KSP in Bogatyr, Donetsk region.

  • The 20th K-2 brigade struck the Russian 150 msd 8 A UAV power supply workshops in Donetsk.

  • Also, the 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar", in cooperation with the 1st Separate Center, struck the meeting place of the 3rd Infantry Division of the 38th Infantry Division of the 35th Infantry Brigade of the Russian Federation in Novoukrainka, Zaporizhia Oblast.

  • The 20th K-2 brigade struck the control point of the UAV unit of the 433rd MSP 27th MSD 2A of the Russian Federation in Selidove, Donetsk region.

  • The 1st separate center struck an enemy mobile fire group in Monakhove, Donetsk region.

  • The 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" and the 412th Brigade Nemesis struck Russian logistical targets in the Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions.

  • The 1st separate center hit a port crane in Berdyansk, Zaporizhia region.

In total, between May 1 and 21, SBS units hit the 19th and 20th elements of the enemy's air defense.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"10 TOP oil refineries of the Russian Federation are fried." Magyar revealed the results of the SBS work
Forces of unmanned systems
In May, Russian refineries came under a barrage of attacks
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: USF destroyed a training center for Russian UAV pilots in the Donetsk region
Forces of unmanned systems
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: USF confirmed the damage to the Syzran refinery
Forces of unmanned systems
USF

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?