The Ukrainian Armed Forces' SBS reported this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

In particular, the 414th "Ptakhi Magyar" brigade hit a radar station from the S-300V air defense system and a refueling tanker in the settlement of Shyroka Balka in the Donetsk region, and also hit a "Tor" air defense system and a tractor truck in Berestovo, Zaporizhia region.

The 1st separate center destroyed the BM-27 "Hurricane" MLRS in Zeleny Gay and the 6th TP 90 TD unit's KSP in Bogatyr, Donetsk region.

The 20th K-2 brigade struck the Russian 150 msd 8 A UAV power supply workshops in Donetsk.

Also, the 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar", in cooperation with the 1st Separate Center, struck the meeting place of the 3rd Infantry Division of the 38th Infantry Division of the 35th Infantry Brigade of the Russian Federation in Novoukrainka, Zaporizhia Oblast.

The 20th K-2 brigade struck the control point of the UAV unit of the 433rd MSP 27th MSD 2A of the Russian Federation in Selidove, Donetsk region.

The 1st separate center struck an enemy mobile fire group in Monakhove, Donetsk region.

The 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" and the 412th Brigade Nemesis struck Russian logistical targets in the Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions.