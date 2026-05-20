The forces of unmanned systems, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, destroyed a training center for drone operators in Snizhne, Donetsk region, temporarily captured by the Russians, which was funded by the "Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences", a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was eliminated.

New “bavovna” from the USF and SSU in the Donetsk region

The SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and published a video of the combat operation.

Operators of the 1st separate center, together with the SBU, in coordination with the SBS Deep Strike Center, struck a facility where pilot training and the production of ammunition and components for UAVs were carried out. Share

As a result of the attack, production and repair facilities were destroyed, which housed four Tiger armored vehicles that had been delivered for repair. All vehicles were destroyed, the SBS reported.

The head of the school, a lieutenant colonel with the call sign "Bury", was also eliminated.

In total, according to the Unmanned Systems Forces, the irretrievable loss of manpower is at least 65 people.

In addition to personnel and equipment, ammunition and components for the production of unmanned systems were destroyed.