The forces of unmanned systems, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, destroyed a training center for drone operators in Snizhne, Donetsk region, temporarily captured by the Russians, which was funded by the "Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences", a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was eliminated.
Points of attention
- Unmanned Systems Forces, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, destroyed a UAV pilot training center in Snizhne.
- The center was funded by the “Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences” and was liquidated by a lieutenant colonel of the Russian Armed Forces.
New “bavovna” from the USF and SSU in the Donetsk region
The SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and published a video of the combat operation.
As a result of the attack, production and repair facilities were destroyed, which housed four Tiger armored vehicles that had been delivered for repair. All vehicles were destroyed, the SBS reported.
The head of the school, a lieutenant colonel with the call sign "Bury", was also eliminated.
In total, according to the Unmanned Systems Forces, the irretrievable loss of manpower is at least 65 people.
In addition to personnel and equipment, ammunition and components for the production of unmanned systems were destroyed.
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