USFoperators carried out a strike using unguided aircraft missiles on a strategically protected communications node of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and a mobile air defense group on the territory of the Crimean Autonomous Region.

USF showed a video of new “bavovna” in Crimea

The destruction of these targets was carried out by operators of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

As part of increasing the effectiveness of combat use of strike platforms, a decision was made to introduce and systematically use a new technology — the integration of unguided aircraft missile units on UAVs. Share

This allows for increased flexibility in the use of strike systems depending on the type of targets and operational situation.

Unguided aircraft missiles are aircraft weapons that are used without an individual targeting system and fly on a ballistic trajectory after launch.