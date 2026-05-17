USFoperators carried out a strike using unguided aircraft missiles on a strategically protected communications node of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and a mobile air defense group on the territory of the Crimean Autonomous Region.
Points of attention
- USF operators conducted a strategic strike on Russian facilities in Crimea using unguided aircraft missiles, enhancing the combat effectiveness in the region.
- The integration of unguided aircraft missiles onto UAVs has improved the flexibility and accuracy of strike systems for targeting various types of objects in Crimea.
USF showed a video of new “bavovna” in Crimea
The destruction of these targets was carried out by operators of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces.
This allows for increased flexibility in the use of strike systems depending on the type of targets and operational situation.
Unguided aircraft missiles are aircraft weapons that are used without an individual targeting system and fly on a ballistic trajectory after launch.
Their integration allows you to expand the range of targets affected, increase the density of fire impact and the effectiveness of defeating both stationary and moving enemy objects.
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