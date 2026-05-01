The unmanned systems forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four Russian aircraft, including Su-57 and Su-34, at the Shagol airfield in Chelyabinsk in the Russian Federation.

“Magyar” showed large-scale bavovna in Chelyabinsk

USF Commander Robert "Magyar" Brody announced this on Facebook and released a video.

Freedom-loving Ukrainian Birds of the 1st SBS Center paid a courtesy visit to the Shagol military airfield in Chelyabinsk, Russian Federation, on April 25, 2026. Share

According to him, as a result of satellite reconnaissance, the General Staff confirmed the hit of at least three deep-sea weapons with varying degrees of damage to the following aircraft: two Su-57 fighters, a Su-34 fighter-bomber, and one aircraft of unknown modification.

The hunt for multi-role fighter-bombers Su-34 and fifth-generation fighters Su-57 is critical to reducing the enemy's strike potential. The Su-34, as the main strike platform, is capable of carrying a wide range of guided bombs and missiles, striking critical infrastructure, military facilities and civilian targets from a distance of up to 1000 km.

According to him, each destroyed Su-34 means a reduction in the number of air strikes, saving civilian lives, and reducing the load on air defense systems.

The Su-57, as the most modern Russian fighter with reduced-observability technologies, poses a particular threat to aviation and air defense systems.

The estimated price of one Su-34 is $35–50 million. The cost of the Su-57 is $100–120 million per unit. Share

Also, according to Brody, the satellite image shows the remains of a destroyed aircraft maintenance vehicle, which was located between the Su-57 aircraft.