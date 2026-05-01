On May 1, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed successful strikes on enemy Su-57 and Su-34 fighters. These operations were carried out by soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces.
Points of attention
- With updates on successful attacks on the Tuapse oil refinery, the Perm refinery, and other key targets, Ukrainian forces are making significant strategic moves to weaken the enemy's infrastructure and air defense capabilities.
- Ongoing military operations led by Ukrainian forces highlight their precision strikes and strategic planning to target vital enemy assets, demonstrating the effectiveness of the Unmanned Systems Forces in modern warfare.
Russian Su-57 and Su-34 aircraft attacked — what is known
As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Ukraine, on April 25, at the Shagol airfield in the Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation, the SBS soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Ukraine hit several Su-57 fighters at once.
Moreover, the enemy also failed to save its Su-34 fighter-bomber.
Ukrainian soldiers emphasize that the extent of the damage is currently being determined.
Moreover, it is indicated that on May 1, the Ukrainian Defense Forces again successfully attacked the infrastructure of the Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia.
Ukrainian soldiers also struck the Permsky Refinery in the Perm Krai. This time, the AVT-4 primary oil refining unit was hit.
In addition, the new goals of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have become:
Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system in the vicinity of Olkhovatka, Donetsk Oblast;
ammunition depots near Rozdolne, Donetsk region and the settlement of Rovenky, Luhansk region;
warehouse of material and technical resources in the vicinity of Melitopol in Zaporizhia;
UAV warehouse in the Dalny district of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation;
enemy UAV control points near Hulyaipol, Zaporizhia region, the settlements of Shevchenko and Voskresenko in the Donetsk region, as well as a command and observation post in the Kairiv area of the Kherson region.
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