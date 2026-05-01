On May 1, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed successful strikes on enemy Su-57 and Su-34 fighters. These operations were carried out by soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Russian Su-57 and Su-34 aircraft attacked — what is known

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Ukraine, on April 25, at the Shagol airfield in the Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation, the SBS soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Ukraine hit several Su-57 fighters at once.

Moreover, the enemy also failed to save its Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Ukrainian soldiers emphasize that the extent of the damage is currently being determined.

The targets were located about 1,700 km from the state border of Ukraine! Share

Moreover, it is indicated that on May 1, the Ukrainian Defense Forces again successfully attacked the infrastructure of the Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

Ukrainian soldiers also struck the Permsky Refinery in the Perm Krai. This time, the AVT-4 primary oil refining unit was hit.

In addition, the new goals of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have become: