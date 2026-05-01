The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has revealed details of another successful strike on the center of the settlement of Hryshyne, in the Donetsk region. This attack made it possible to destroy another group of Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Continuous reconnaissance operations and precise airstrikes by Ukrainian soldiers are preventing enemy advancements in the area.
- The video captures the moment of hitting the building where the "Pskov paratroopers" were located, showcasing the effective defense strategies of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps.
Another successful strike by the DShV — how it happened
Ukrainian soldiers confirmed that thanks to their accurate strike, 15 "Pskov paratroopers" were buried in Hryshyn.
Responding to the current situation, Ukrainian soldiers in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting active reconnaissance.
Moreover, there are regular attacks on enemy concentrations on this section of the front.
Thus, recently, Ukrainian troops carried out a precise airstrike on a concentration of enemy manpower in the central part of Hryshynye.
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