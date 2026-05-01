The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has revealed details of another successful strike on the center of the settlement of Hryshyne, in the Donetsk region. This attack made it possible to destroy another group of Russian invaders.

Another successful strike by the DShV — how it happened

Ukrainian soldiers confirmed that thanks to their accurate strike, 15 "Pskov paratroopers" were buried in Hryshyn.

The enemy continues to pressure Hryshyne, trying to break through the defenses and gain a foothold in the settlement. The enemy is using residential and public buildings as cover, — says the official statement of the soldiers of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Special Forces. Share

Responding to the current situation, Ukrainian soldiers in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting active reconnaissance.

Moreover, there are regular attacks on enemy concentrations on this section of the front.

Thus, recently, Ukrainian troops carried out a precise airstrike on a concentration of enemy manpower in the central part of Hryshynye.