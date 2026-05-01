Russia massively attacks Ternopil with drones
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Ukraine
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Russia massively attacks Ternopil with drones

Russia is attacking Ukraine again with drones - what is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On May 1, the Russian invaders are sending their strike drones to various parts of Ukraine. The largest number of them was recorded over Ternopil, as well as Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions.

Points of attention

  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is actively monitoring and responding to Russian UAV movements towards Ternopil and other Ukrainian cities.
  • Stay updated on the developing situation in Ukraine as Russia intensifies its attacks, leading to escalating tensions and concerns for civilian safety.

Russia is attacking Ukraine again with drones — what is known

At around 1:00 p.m., more than 50 enemy UAVs were in the Ternopil region. Some of them were already flying towards the city at that moment.

At around 1:15 p.m., the first explosions erupted in Ternopil.

Smoke rises over the city as a result of the Shahed being hit, the Telegram channel “Ternopil — Trukha” reported.

At 1:40 p.m., it became known that the Russian martyrs were heading to the local airport.

7 explosions have been heard in the last few minutes in Ternopil. Preliminary reports indicate that debris is falling, local media reported at 1:46 p.m.

According to preliminary data, there are civilian casualties, but the city authorities have not yet confirmed this information.

There are victims in Ternopil: ambulances are receiving reports. Some brigades cannot arrive at the scene due to the threat of repeated strikes, journalists say.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 2:10 p.m. that a Russian UAV was flying towards Ternopil from the east.

In addition, enemy drones are heading towards Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr.

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