Russia massively attacks Ternopil with drones

On May 1, the Russian invaders are sending their strike drones to various parts of Ukraine. The largest number of them was recorded over Ternopil, as well as Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions.

Russia is attacking Ukraine again with drones — what is known

At around 1:00 p.m., more than 50 enemy UAVs were in the Ternopil region. Some of them were already flying towards the city at that moment.

At around 1:15 p.m., the first explosions erupted in Ternopil.

Smoke rises over the city as a result of the Shahed being hit, the Telegram channel “Ternopil — Trukha” reported. Share

At 1:40 p.m., it became known that the Russian martyrs were heading to the local airport.

7 explosions have been heard in the last few minutes in Ternopil. Preliminary reports indicate that debris is falling, local media reported at 1:46 p.m. Share

According to preliminary data, there are civilian casualties, but the city authorities have not yet confirmed this information.

There are victims in Ternopil: ambulances are receiving reports. Some brigades cannot arrive at the scene due to the threat of repeated strikes, journalists say. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 2:10 p.m. that a Russian UAV was flying towards Ternopil from the east.