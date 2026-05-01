Russia massively attacks Ternopil with drones

On May 1, the Russian invaders are sending their strike drones to various parts of Ukraine. The largest number of them was recorded over Ternopil, as well as Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions.
Points of attention
- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is actively monitoring and responding to Russian UAV movements towards Ternopil and other Ukrainian cities.
- Stay updated on the developing situation in Ukraine as Russia intensifies its attacks, leading to escalating tensions and concerns for civilian safety.
Russia is attacking Ukraine again with drones — what is known
At around 1:00 p.m., more than 50 enemy UAVs were in the Ternopil region. Some of them were already flying towards the city at that moment.
At around 1:15 p.m., the first explosions erupted in Ternopil.
At 1:40 p.m., it became known that the Russian martyrs were heading to the local airport.
According to preliminary data, there are civilian casualties, but the city authorities have not yet confirmed this information.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 2:10 p.m. that a Russian UAV was flying towards Ternopil from the east.
In addition, enemy drones are heading towards Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr.
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