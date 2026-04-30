Destruction of the occupiers' logistics. USF showed video of combat work in Zaporizhia region
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Ukraine
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Destruction of the occupiers' logistics. USF showed video of combat work in Zaporizhia region

Forces of unmanned systems
Zaporizhia region
Читати українською

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces are destroying enemy logistics in the Zaporizhia region.

Points of attention

  • Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces are actively targeting and destroying enemy logistics in the Zaporizhia region, as showcased in a striking video revealed by SBS operators.
  • The combat work of the 412th Nemesis Brigade is focused on disrupting and destroying crucial enemy transportation and logistics, including vehicles carrying ammunition, fuel, and provisions.

USF burn Russian army equipment in Zaporizhia region

The video shows the combat work of the fighters of the 412th Nemesis Brigade. A pickup truck with electronic warfare equipment, "loaf" type vehicles, cars, trucks, and vehicles with trailers were hit.

Strikes on enemy transport are critical:

  • they disrupt logistical support,

  • disrupting the transport of ammunition, fuel and provisions,

  • complicate the evacuation of the wounded,

  • limit the maneuver of units in both offensive and defensive situations.

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