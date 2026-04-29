The unmanned systems forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit two Russian helicopters - Mi-28 and Mi-17 in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

New “bavovna” from the USF: 2 Russian helicopters hit

USF commander Robert "Magyar" Brody announced this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

SBS birds hunted and hit two enemy helicopters, a Mi-28 and a Mi-17, in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, 150 km from the line of combat contact. Share

According to him, Ukrainian drones attacked a field landing site more than 150 km from the LBZ with four Mi-28 and Mi-17 helicopters that were carrying out operational refueling and inter-flight technical inspection.

Broddi informed that the destruction was carried out by pilots of combined crews of the 429th separate Achilles brigade and the 43rd separate artillery brigade, in a jointly developed operation with the Special Operations Center "A" on April 29 in the Voronezh region.