Watch: USF hit 2 Russian helicopters in Voronezh region
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Events
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Watch: USF hit 2 Russian helicopters in Voronezh region

Forces of unmanned systems
helicopter
Читати українською

The unmanned systems forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit two Russian helicopters - Mi-28 and Mi-17 in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian unmanned systems forces targeted and destroyed two Russian helicopters - Mi-28 and Mi-17 in Voronezh region, Russian Federation.
  • The strike was executed by USF special forces operating in enemy territory, leading to casualties among Russian helicopter maintenance personnel.

New “bavovna” from the USF: 2 Russian helicopters hit

USF commander Robert "Magyar" Brody announced this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

SBS birds hunted and hit two enemy helicopters, a Mi-28 and a Mi-17, in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, 150 km from the line of combat contact.

According to him, Ukrainian drones attacked a field landing site more than 150 km from the LBZ with four Mi-28 and Mi-17 helicopters that were carrying out operational refueling and inter-flight technical inspection.

Broddi informed that the destruction was carried out by pilots of combined crews of the 429th separate Achilles brigade and the 43rd separate artillery brigade, in a jointly developed operation with the Special Operations Center "A" on April 29 in the Voronezh region.

The damage was inflicted in the rear center of the engine compartment, bypassing the main rotor blades. As a result, at least one of the rotor maintenance specialists was killed.

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