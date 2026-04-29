Watch: USF hit 2 Russian helicopters in Voronezh region

The unmanned systems forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit two Russian helicopters - Mi-28 and Mi-17 in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian unmanned systems forces targeted and destroyed two Russian helicopters - Mi-28 and Mi-17 in Voronezh region, Russian Federation.
- The strike was executed by USF special forces operating in enemy territory, leading to casualties among Russian helicopter maintenance personnel.
New “bavovna” from the USF: 2 Russian helicopters hit
USF commander Robert "Magyar" Brody announced this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.
According to him, Ukrainian drones attacked a field landing site more than 150 km from the LBZ with four Mi-28 and Mi-17 helicopters that were carrying out operational refueling and inter-flight technical inspection.
Broddi informed that the destruction was carried out by pilots of combined crews of the 429th separate Achilles brigade and the 43rd separate artillery brigade, in a jointly developed operation with the Special Operations Center "A" on April 29 in the Voronezh region.
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