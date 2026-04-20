Watch: USF destroyed the "Tor" air defense system and the occupiers' radar in the Zaporizhia direction

The forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the 50N6E radar station from the S-350 air defense system and the Tor-M2KM anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders.

Unmanned systems forces hit enemy radar and air defense systems

In the Zaporizhia direction, operators of the 414th separate brigade "Birds of the Magyar" hit the 50N6E radar from the S-350 air defense system.

SBS showed a video of the combat operation.

The S-350 Vityaz is a new-generation Russian medium-range air defense system. Its radar detects targets at distances of up to 60 km and at altitudes of up to 25 km, simultaneously tracking dozens of objects. It is a valuable and extremely scarce element of the Russian air defense system.

In the Melitopol area, operators of the 1st separate center hit the Tor-M2KM air defense system, an autonomous combat module of the Tor family of anti-aircraft missile systems. The system is designed to provide air defense for ship groups and can be used as a mobile air defense element on various platforms.

The operations were carried out in cooperation with the Center for Deep Lesions.