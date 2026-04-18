Watch: UFS hit the Russian "Sunset" at the TOT of Zaporizhia region
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Ukraine
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Watch: UFS hit the Russian "Sunset" at the TOT of Zaporizhia region

Forces of unmanned systems
Watch: UFS hit the Russian "Sunset" at the TOT of Zaporizhia region
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian TOS-1A "Sunset" heavy multiple launch rocket system in the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhia region.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted a successful operation to strike and destroy a Russian TOS-1A 'Sunset' heavy flamethrower system in Zaporizhia region.
  • The operation was carried out by Ukrainian Air Force pilots and was a precise hit on the target.

UFS impressed by Russian “Sunset”

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, announced this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

Pilots of the 414th "Ptahy Magyar" arr., together with pilots of the 412th Nemesis arr., destroyed a very toxic scab on April 18 in the Zaporizhia Oblast TOT — a heavy flamethrower system of multiple launch rockets TOS-1A "Sunset".

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