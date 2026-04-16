Watch: USF hit 3 air defense systems and a number of Russian military facilities
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Events
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Watch: USF hit 3 air defense systems and a number of Russian military facilities

Forces of unmanned systems
bavovna
Читати українською

Buk-M1, Osa-AK, Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, Iskander missile defense bases, Rubicon UAV depots, and oil depots: destruction by the Unmanned Systems Forces on April 15-16.

Points of attention

  • The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) targeted and destroyed several Russian air defense systems and military facilities on April 15-16.
  • The operations included strikes on Buk-M1, Osa-AK, Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, Iskander missile defense bases, Rubicon UAV depots, and oil depots across different regions. 

New “bavovna” from USF: what is known

In Zaporizhia Oblast, the 1st separate center staged a Buk-M1 air defense system attack. In Donetsk Oblast, the center's pilots destroyed a Rubicon UAV workshop and warehouse.

The 414th separate brigade "Ptakhi Magyar" operated in several directions at once. The pilots hit the Osa-AK air defense system in the Donetsk region, and the Pantsir-S1 air defense system in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The brigade also worked in two areas where the Iskander OTRK is based — in Kurortne and Mizhhirya in the Crimean Autonomous Okrug.

The "Birds of the Magyar" also hit fuel infrastructure: an oil depot in the village of Oktiabrske and an oil depot in Glyboki Yar. In addition, armored vehicles in the Donetsk region were hit.

The operations were carried out on April 15–16 in cooperation with the Center for Deep Lesions of the SBS.

We are increasing the pace: even more pressure, scaling up successful operations, and implementing new tactical solutions lie ahead. Our goal remains unchanged: systematically weakening the enemy until his forces are completely exhausted.

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