Buk-M1, Osa-AK, Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, Iskander missile defense bases, Rubicon UAV depots, and oil depots: destruction by the Unmanned Systems Forces on April 15-16.
Points of attention
- The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) targeted and destroyed several Russian air defense systems and military facilities on April 15-16.
- The operations included strikes on Buk-M1, Osa-AK, Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, Iskander missile defense bases, Rubicon UAV depots, and oil depots across different regions.
New “bavovna” from USF: what is known
In Zaporizhia Oblast, the 1st separate center staged a Buk-M1 air defense system attack. In Donetsk Oblast, the center's pilots destroyed a Rubicon UAV workshop and warehouse.
The 414th separate brigade "Ptakhi Magyar" operated in several directions at once. The pilots hit the Osa-AK air defense system in the Donetsk region, and the Pantsir-S1 air defense system in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
The brigade also worked in two areas where the Iskander OTRK is based — in Kurortne and Mizhhirya in the Crimean Autonomous Okrug.
The operations were carried out on April 15–16 in cooperation with the Center for Deep Lesions of the SBS.
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