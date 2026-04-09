Watch: USF destroyed the ninth air defense system of the Russian army since the beginning of April

On April 9, unmanned systems forces destroyed the enemy's Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Unmanned Systems Forces successfully destroyed the ninth air defense system of the Russian army in the Donetsk region.
- Commander Robert “Magyar” Brody confirmed the operation's success on social media.
- This marks the rapid pace of USF in neutralizing enemy air defense systems in the region within just nine days of April.
USF destroyed another Russian air defense system
This was announced by SBS commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdy on social media.
The commander noted that this is the ninth air defense system in nine days of April destroyed by fighters of the Unmanned Systems Forces.
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- Додати до обраного
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