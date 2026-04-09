On April 9, unmanned systems forces destroyed the enemy's Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

USF destroyed another Russian air defense system

This was announced by SBS commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdy on social media.

He ran away from his grandparents, but he didn't run away from Ptakh SBS. Tor-M1 SAM system in Donetsk TOT. He shot back as best he could... Robert "Magyar" Brody Commander of the SBS

The commander noted that this is the ninth air defense system in nine days of April destroyed by fighters of the Unmanned Systems Forces.