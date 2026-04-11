The forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported on the results of combat work since the moment of their creation on June 11, 2025. Thus, over 82 thousand Russian military personnel were eliminated in 10 months.

USF reported on 10 months of combat work

In the 10 months since the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces group on June 11, 2025, more than 82,000 units of the occupying forces have been eliminated.

The enemy infantry is the priority target of the SBS group. Our task for this year: to destroy manpower faster than the enemy has time to replenish its ranks. And thereby gradually but inevitably undermine its offensive potential.