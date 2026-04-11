The USF eliminated over 82,000 occupiers within 10 months
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Ukraine
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The USF eliminated over 82,000 occupiers within 10 months

Forces of unmanned systems
USF
Читати українською

The forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported on the results of combat work since the moment of their creation on June 11, 2025. Thus, over 82 thousand Russian military personnel were eliminated in 10 months.

Points of attention

  • Over the course of 10 months, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces eliminated more than 82,000 occupiers.
  • Russian infantry is a priority target for the Ukrainian Forces of Unmanned Systems.
  • The strategy of the Ukrainian military is to destroy the enemy's manpower faster than it can replenish its ranks, which undermines its offensive potential.

USF reported on 10 months of combat work

In the 10 months since the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces group on June 11, 2025, more than 82,000 units of the occupying forces have been eliminated.

The enemy infantry is the priority target of the SBS group. Our task for this year: to destroy manpower faster than the enemy has time to replenish its ranks. And thereby gradually but inevitably undermine its offensive potential.

And while you are reading this text, the online table of lesions is being updated. So this number is already higher. We are working on it.

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