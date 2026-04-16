Near Luhansk, the SBU and USF used drones to destroy Russian military echelons — video

Employees of the Main Directorate of the SSU in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, together with their colleagues from the 1st Separate Center for Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, continue to systematically destroy the logistics and military resources of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- Main Directorate of the SSU and USF collaborated to use drones to destroy Russian military echelons near Luhansk.
- High-precision strikes were carried out on enemy targets using Fire Point's FP-2 drones, resulting in the destruction of tankers and railway infrastructure.
New “bavovna” near Luhansk: trains with fuel burned
During reconnaissance work, Security Service officers established that at railway stations near Luhansk, the enemy had accumulated freight trains with fuel intended to supply Russian military equipment.
After confirming the targets and transmitting the coordinates to the units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, high-precision strikes were carried out on enemy targets using Fire Point's FP-2 drones.
As a result of the attack, tankers with petroleum products were destroyed, and the railway infrastructure, which the occupiers used to supply resources to the front, was also significantly damaged.
The SSU, together with other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, continues to consistently deprive the enemy of resources for waging war.
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