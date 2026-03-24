SBU liquidates Russian GRU hitman — he was "ordered" by Sternenko

On March 24, the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed the liquidation of the killer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Russia, as well as the detention of his accomplices. It is worth noting that these are members of the intelligence-combat group that was preparing high-profile murders in Ukraine. Among the targets was the advisor to the Minister of Defense and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko.

The SBU again prevented a series of high-profile murders

Military counterintelligence, the Main Investigation Department, special forces of the Central Investigation Unit “A” of the Security Service, and employees of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions were involved in the new successful operation.

Through joint efforts, they managed to thwart a new attempt by racists to carry out a series of contract killings in Ukraine.

In addition, it is noted that this special operation was personally coordinated by the First Deputy Head of the SBU, Oleksandr Poklad.

In general, we managed to neutralize the Russian military intelligence agent-combat group and eliminate the killer, who resisted with a weapon during the detention.

Moreover, it is indicated that more than 10 other members of the cell have been taken into custody.

This time, the Russians were preparing the assassinations of prominent figures in various regions of our country.

Among them are the advisor to the Minister of Defense and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko, as well as the Russian Ilya Bogdanov, who has been fighting for Ukraine since 2014. To carry out the murders, the attackers tracked the addresses and travel routes of military and public figures, and then sent the collected data to the group leader (resident). He turned out to be a forensic expert from Poltava recruited by the Russian military, who summarized intelligence information and “reported” to the Russian special services. Share

It was also possible to find out that the killer is a native of the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region — he underwent combat training at the base of the Russian GRU.

He was supposed to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and plant them under cars or near the homes of his victims.

In addition, it is noted that in the event of a "failed" explosion, the killer was ordered to shoot the victims at close range.

The suspects face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.