Watch: SBU stops Alchevsk steel plant in Russia

On April 4, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had carried out drone strikes on the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant. It is important to understand that this is one of the main industrial facilities that the enemy is using in its military production process.
Points of attention
- The plant supplies products to Uralvagonzavod in Russia, which manufactures military equipment for the Russian army.
- The coordinated efforts between the SBU and the Defense Forces of Ukraine demonstrate a commitment to reducing the enemy's military production capabilities.
SBU showed its new successful operation against Russia
Its implementation involved SBU officers in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as fighters of the 1st Separate Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.
Together they attacked the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant.
What is important to understand is that this has happened for the second time in the last month.
As noted by the SBU, this is one of the main industrial facilities that the enemy has used to ensure its military production.
Blast furnaces, key production workshops, distillation columns, gas pipelines, and electrical substations that ensure the operation of the enterprise were hit by the SBU and SBS.
In fact, this attack led to the suspension of the Russian plant.
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