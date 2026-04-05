Watch: SBU stops Alchevsk steel plant in Russia

On April 4, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had carried out drone strikes on the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant. It is important to understand that this is one of the main industrial facilities that the enemy is using in its military production process.

SBU showed its new successful operation against Russia

Its implementation involved SBU officers in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as fighters of the 1st Separate Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.

Together they attacked the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant.

What is important to understand is that this has happened for the second time in the last month.

As noted by the SBU, this is one of the main industrial facilities that the enemy has used to ensure its military production.

The company's products are supplied to the Russian Uralvagonzavod, which manufactures military equipment for the Russian army, including T-90M Proryv tanks and Msta-S howitzers. After identifying the location of the plant's critical production facilities, they were attacked by Fire Point's FP-2 drones. Share

Blast furnaces, key production workshops, distillation columns, gas pipelines, and electrical substations that ensure the operation of the enterprise were hit by the SBU and SBS.

In fact, this attack led to the suspension of the Russian plant.