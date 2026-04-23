On the morning of April 22, the unmanned systems forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the command post and the rear point of the deployment of the Mobile Operations Directorate of the Russian FSB in temporarily occupied Donetsk.
Points of attention
- Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful operation to destroy the Russian FSB command post in Donetsk.
- The operation resulted in precise strikes using FP-2 warheads, causing significant losses to the enemy.
New “bavovna” from USF in Donetsk
This was announced by USF commander Robert "Magyar" Brody.
The UMD of the FSB of the Russian Federation is an operational special unit of the FSB from the Counterintelligence Service, which functionally acts as special forces, carrying out individual operations and war tasks, noted Brovdy.
The UMD performs counterintelligence tasks, conducts sabotage, conducts military special operations, creates agent networks, searches for and detains disloyal citizens, physically eliminates opponents, and coordinates pro-Russian militants.
As a result of the successful implementation of the operation, the Unmanned Systems Forces delivered eight precision strikes using FP-2 (60-100kg warhead) at 08:01 on April 22.
According to operational intelligence data, as a result of the strike, the enemy's losses amounted to 27 special forces: 12 officers were irretrievable (200), 15 — medical personnel (300).
The operation was planned by specialists from the Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces in collaboration with specialists from the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov”. The fire attack was carried out using MiddleStrike “Birds” of the first SBS OC under the coordination of the newly established Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces.
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