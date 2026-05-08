Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Tor-M2 and Tunguska anti-aircraft missile systems, an oil depot, communication hubs, and other key facilities of the Russian invaders in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation and in the territories temporarily occupied by the Russians in the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhia regions.

USF hit a number of strategic Russian military facilities

In Zaporizhia Oblast, fighters of the First Separate Center destroyed a Tor-M2 air defense system. In addition, operators hit railway tankers with fuel and lubricants, an oil depot, and a temporary deployment point of Russian invaders in Luhansk Oblast.

In the Luhansk region, pilots of the Phoenix border unit struck gas infrastructure facilities of the Russian invaders.

On the territory of the Russian Federation in the Bryansk region, fighters of the 413th "Raid" regiment hit the Tunguska air defense missile system.

In Zaporizhia region, pilots of the 412th Nemesis Brigade hit a communications tower and two communication nodes.

At the same time, pilots of the 414th "Birds of the Magyar" brigade also hit a communications tower in the Donetsk region. Share

The operations were carried out in cooperation with the Center for Deep Lesions.