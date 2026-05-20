"10 TOP oil refineries of the Russian Federation are fried." Magyar revealed the results of the SBS work

The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, officially confirmed that during the 20 days of May, the UAS were able to hit 10 Russian refineries in various regions of the aggressor country. Moreover, it was indicated that 6 of them have already stopped their work.

In May, Russian refineries came under a barrage of attacks

Moscow, Ryazan, Perm, Kirishi, Samara (part of the capacity) are standing, Tuapse is indefinitely suspended. Primorsk and Yaroslavl stopped in May. Robert "Magyar" Brody Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that the SBS conducted these successful operations together with other deep strike units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to Madyar, during May 19-20, the defenders also worked out 7 enemy NPS and one LVDS in the Nizhny Novgorod, Ryazan, and Yaroslavl regions of the Russian Federation.

Which Russian refineries were hit by SBS and SOU during May 1-20: