"10 TOP oil refineries of the Russian Federation are fried." Magyar revealed the results of the SBS work

The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, officially confirmed that during the 20 days of May, the UAS were able to hit 10 Russian refineries in various regions of the aggressor country. Moreover, it was indicated that 6 of them have already stopped their work.
Points of attention
- In addition to refinery hits, Ukrainian soldiers targeted 7 enemy NPCs and one LVDS during May, further showcasing the effectiveness of their operations.
- The disruption of key Russian refineries demonstrates the strategic importance of Ukraine's military capabilities in safeguarding its sovereignty and countering aggression.
In May, Russian refineries came under a barrage of attacks
What is important to understand is that the SBS conducted these successful operations together with other deep strike units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to Madyar, during May 19-20, the defenders also worked out 7 enemy NPS and one LVDS in the Nizhny Novgorod, Ryazan, and Yaroslavl regions of the Russian Federation.
Which Russian refineries were hit by SBS and SOU during May 1-20:
May 18+20 — Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery (KSTOVO, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russian Federation) — hit;
May 17 — Moscow Refinery (MOSCOW, Moscow Region, Russian Federation) — suspended operations;
May 15 — Ryazansky Oil Refinery (RYAZAN, Ryazan Region, Russian Federation) — suspended operations;
May 13 Oil terminal “Tamanneftegaz” (VOLNA, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) — hit;
May 8, Yaroslavl Refinery (YAROSLAVL, Yaroslavl Region, Russian Federation) — stopped working, resumed;
May 7, Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez Refinery (PERM, Perm Krai, Russian Federation) — suspended operations;
May 5, Kirishisky Refinery (KIRISHI, Leningrad Region, Russian Federation) — suspended operations;
May 4, Kuibyshevsk Refinery (SAMARA, Samara Region, Russian Federation) — part of the capacity was stopped;
May 3 Transneft — Port Primorsk Oil Terminal (PRYMORSK, Leningrad Region, Russian Federation) — hit;
May 1, Tuapse Oil Refinery (TUAPSE, Krasnodar Territory, Russian Federation) — ceased operations.
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