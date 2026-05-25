The forces of unmanned systems carried out a number of deep strikes on key enemy targets, including the S-300 SAM launcher, the 9S19 "Inbir" radar, fuel and agricultural machinery warehouses, railway fuel and lubricants tanks, and other objects.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted deep strikes on military targets in Donbas using unmanned systems, successfully destroying key enemy facilities and significantly reducing the enemy's combat capabilities.
- The operations included hitting important targets such as the S-300 air defense missile system launcher, radar stations, fuel and lubricants warehouses, and enemy logistics depots.
USF hit important military targets on TOT
More details about the operations:
The 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" hit the 9S19 "Imbyr" radar in the Donetsk region. A specialized sector surveillance radar station from the S-300V air defense system. Designed to detect ballistic and aerodynamic targets at long distances. It is a rare and valuable element of the enemy's air defense system.
The 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" hit an S-300 SAM launcher in the Donetsk region
The 1st separate center hit railway tanks with fuel and lubricants in the Donetsk region
The 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" destroyed the Merlin-VR reconnaissance UAV - one of the largest UAVs of the Russian army
The 413th Regiment "Raid" struck an enemy logistics depot in the Donetsk region
The 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" struck an ammunition depot and logistical support for an enemy unit in the Donetsk region
The 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" destroyed an enemy field artillery depot in the Donetsk region
The 1st separate center hit a temporary deployment point and an enemy maintenance point in the Donetsk region
The 412th Nemesis Brigade struck enemy logistical targets in the Zaporizhia region
The operations were carried out in cooperation with the Deep Injuries Center of the SBS group.
Unmanned systems forces continue #AfDcide. During May 1-24, 23 enemy air defense elements were hit, which directly reduces its ability to detect and intercept air targets.
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