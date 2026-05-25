More details about the operations:

The 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" hit the 9S19 "Imbyr" radar in the Donetsk region. A specialized sector surveillance radar station from the S-300V air defense system. Designed to detect ballistic and aerodynamic targets at long distances. It is a rare and valuable element of the enemy's air defense system.

The 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" hit an S-300 SAM launcher in the Donetsk region

The 1st separate center hit railway tanks with fuel and lubricants in the Donetsk region

⁠The 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" destroyed the Merlin-VR reconnaissance UAV - one of the largest UAVs of the Russian army

⁠The 413th Regiment "Raid" struck an enemy logistics depot in the Donetsk region

The 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" struck an ammunition depot and logistical support for an enemy unit in the Donetsk region

⁠The 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" destroyed an enemy field artillery depot in the Donetsk region

The 1st separate center hit a temporary deployment point and an enemy maintenance point in the Donetsk region