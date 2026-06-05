On June 5, 1 Separate Center of the SBS (14th Regiment) officially announced that it was able to take control of Donetsk Airport. What is important to understand is that Ukrainian soldiers conducted the first operation of this type in modern history.

DAP is already under fire control of the SBS

According to the defenders, the Russian invaders have turned the DAP into a military logistics hub and a key launch site for Shahed attack UAVs.

As of today, the SBS are actively destroying the infrastructure of the Russian army, making the operation of the airfield impossible.

Every day, launchers, transport vehicles, and crews directly on the runway are hit by the forces of unmanned systems.

In addition, it is indicated that a systematic hunt for enemy mobile fire groups and air defenses is being carried out in parallel — this is what is forcing the Russians to cancel sorties.

One of the main tasks of the SBS is the total degradation of the airfield ecosystem. As part of this operation, it has already been possible to destroy Shahed installations, construction cranes, automotive equipment, and enemy property warehouses.

The statement has already been made by Serafim "Falko" Gordienko, an officer of the 1st Separate Center of the SBS (14th Regiment), who is responsible for planning the operation: