Unmanned systems forces struck the temporary deployment point of the 90th separate engineer and sapper regiment of the 51st Army of the Russian Federation, which was equipping and mining the so-called "Surovikin line."

USF struck a Russian engineering regiment in the occupied Donetsk region

In the Donetsk region, operators of the 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Ptakhi Magyar Brigade, the 1st Separate Center, the 412th Nemesis Brigade, and the 413th Raid Regiment struck a temporary deployment point of the 90th Separate Engineer and Sapper Regiment of the 51st Russian Army near the settlement of Pionerske.

The SBS noted that this enemy unit was involved in mining and equipping the so-called "Surovikin line" in the Kherson and Zaporizhia directions, performed engineering and sapper tasks in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, and also trained engineering and technical specialists.

In the Donetsk region, operators of the 20th K-2 Brigade struck a Russian truck parking lot. Operators of Detachment "13" of the 414th SBS "Birds of the Magyar" brigade struck enemy logistical facilities. Operators of the 20th K-2 Brigade struck a gas storage facility used to meet the needs of the Russian army.

The operations were carried out in cooperation with the Deep Injuries Center of the USF group. Share

The SBS emphasized that the destruction of temporary deployment points, logistics facilities, transport and resource infrastructure reduces the enemy's ability to maneuver, support units and maintain the intensity of combat operations. Responsibility for war crimes and participation in aggression against Ukraine is inevitable.