He was building the "Surovikin line." USF hit the Russian engineering regiment in the Donetsk region — video
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Ukraine
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He was building the "Surovikin line." USF hit the Russian engineering regiment in the Donetsk region — video

Forces of unmanned systems
USF
Читати українською

Unmanned systems forces struck the temporary deployment point of the 90th separate engineer and sapper regiment of the 51st Army of the Russian Federation, which was equipping and mining the so-called "Surovikin line."

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian unmanned systems hit a Russian engineering regiment post building the 'Surovikin Line' in Donetsk region, disrupting enemy operations.
  • Successful operations were carried out by Armed Forces operators to destroy logistics facilities and a gas storage facility, weakening the enemy's ability to maneuver.

USF struck a Russian engineering regiment in the occupied Donetsk region

In the Donetsk region, operators of the 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Ptakhi Magyar Brigade, the 1st Separate Center, the 412th Nemesis Brigade, and the 413th Raid Regiment struck a temporary deployment point of the 90th Separate Engineer and Sapper Regiment of the 51st Russian Army near the settlement of Pionerske.

The SBS noted that this enemy unit was involved in mining and equipping the so-called "Surovikin line" in the Kherson and Zaporizhia directions, performed engineering and sapper tasks in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, and also trained engineering and technical specialists.

In the Donetsk region, operators of the 20th K-2 Brigade struck a Russian truck parking lot. Operators of Detachment "13" of the 414th SBS "Birds of the Magyar" brigade struck enemy logistical facilities. Operators of the 20th K-2 Brigade struck a gas storage facility used to meet the needs of the Russian army.

The operations were carried out in cooperation with the Deep Injuries Center of the USF group.

The SBS emphasized that the destruction of temporary deployment points, logistics facilities, transport and resource infrastructure reduces the enemy's ability to maneuver, support units and maintain the intensity of combat operations. Responsibility for war crimes and participation in aggression against Ukraine is inevitable.

"We will find everyone," said Robert "Magyar" Brody, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

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