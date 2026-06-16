Air defense eliminated 114 targets during new Russian attack

During the night of June 15-16, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 132 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.
Points of attention
- Preliminary data revealed that 16 strike UAVs were recorded at 9 locations, with downed aircraft detected at 8 locations.
- The ongoing battle highlights the importance of following safety rules and the unity of Ukrainian soldiers towards victory.
Air defense repelled a new Russian attack on June 15-16
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Shatalovo, Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
Missile hits and 16 strike UAVs were recorded at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (debris) at 8 locations.
The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.
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