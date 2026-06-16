Watch: Fire rages at Moscow refinery after Ukraine attack

On the morning of June 16, an attack by Ukrainian drones was announced in the Russian capital. Later, it became known that a local oil refinery was hit, causing a large-scale fire. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced a new successful strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“Bavovna” in Moscow on June 16 — all the details and video

According to the mayor of the Russian capital, an attack by Ukrainian drones on Moscow has been ongoing for the past 24 hours.

One of the drones damaged the MNPZ facility. There were no injuries. Emergency services are working at the scene, — said Sergei Sobyanin. Share

The first explosions in the city erupted around 5:30 a.m. Around 8:00 a.m., the mayor of Moscow announced that 62 Ukrainian UAVs had been shot down.

However, he traditionally does not disclose the exact number of drones that attacked Moscow.

According to eyewitnesses, enemy air defense was actively operating in Pavlovsky Posad, Ramensky, and Zhukovsky near Moscow.

Later, the Exilenova+ Telegram channel clarified that a large-scale fire broke out at a refinery in the Kapotnyansky district of Moscow.

What is important to understand is that this plant is located 15 km from the Kremlin.

Moscow Oil Refinery (JSC Gazpromneft-MNPZ) is the largest industrial oil refining enterprise in the Moscow Region.

It provides over 33% of the fuel needs of the Russian capital, supplies aviation kerosene to the capital's airports, and produces about 30 types of products.

Against the backdrop of the Ukrainian drone attack, Rosaviatsia announced the introduction of restrictions at Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, and Ramenskoye (Zhukovsky) airports.