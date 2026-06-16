According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, last night, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the Moscow Oil Refinery, located in the Moscow Region of Russia. According to the latest data, the ELOU AVT-6 primary oil refining unit was hit. The enemy refinery immediately caught fire.

SOU attack on Moscow refinery — details from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that this enemy plant is involved in providing support to Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.

Moreover, it is indicated that the refinery's products account for more than 38% of the capital region's fuel consumption.

First of all, we are talking about the supply of aviation fuel to Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports.

The enterprise's processing capacity is over 12 million tons of oil per year. Share

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also struck command and observation posts of the Russian army in Donbas.

In addition, another target was the enemy's field artillery depot in the Kremenivka area of the Donetsk region, as well as warehouses of material and technical resources on this section of the front.

Ukrainian soldiers also struck at the enemy's personnel concentration in the Ivanovo region of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. It was confirmed that the military-industrial complex of the occupiers, JSC "Central Design Bureau of Apparatus Building" near the city of Tula, Russian Federation, was hit. Share

It is worth noting that it is engaged in the development and production of radar systems and radio navigation equipment. The building and supporting structure of the assembly shop were damaged.