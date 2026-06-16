Zelensky and Trump agreed on a backstop for Ukraine — what is it about?

On June 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the first details of his meeting with US President Donald Trump and other leaders of the Group of Seven. According to the Ukrainian leader, an important agreement has already been reached.

Zelenskyy and Trump's talks on June 16 — what was agreed upon

The Ukrainian leader showed footage of the first multilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 — Ukraine at the G7 summit.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to all its participants who are trying to end Russia's war against Ukraine, namely:

to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron,

to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer,

to the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgi Meloni,

to the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney,

to the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz,

US President Donald Trump,

Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi,

to the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa,

to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

According to the head of state, many important topics were in the spotlight, including increasing the number of air defense missiles and granting licenses for their production, a winter support package, and increasing pressure on Russia.

It is important that the US is ready to provide a backstop on these lines of work. The key is that everything discussed is implemented. Russia must realize that its war will never become the norm. I thank everyone who helps. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that Backstop is a safety mechanism that is triggered if the main plan does not work.

That is, in fact, Donald Trump promised Zelensky backup assistance if Kyiv's allies could not provide it on their own.