Zelensky and Trump agreed on a backstop for Ukraine — what is it about?

On June 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the first details of his meeting with US President Donald Trump and other leaders of the Group of Seven. According to the Ukrainian leader, an important agreement has already been reached.
Points of attention
- It is crucial that the discussed measures are effectively implemented to deter Russia's aggression and end the war in Ukraine.
- The collaboration between international leaders signifies a united effort to support Ukraine and address the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Zelenskyy and Trump's talks on June 16 — what was agreed upon
The Ukrainian leader showed footage of the first multilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 — Ukraine at the G7 summit.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to all its participants who are trying to end Russia's war against Ukraine, namely:
to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron,
to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer,
to the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgi Meloni,
to the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney,
to the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz,
US President Donald Trump,
Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi,
to the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa,
to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
According to the head of state, many important topics were in the spotlight, including increasing the number of air defense missiles and granting licenses for their production, a winter support package, and increasing pressure on Russia.
What is important to understand is that Backstop is a safety mechanism that is triggered if the main plan does not work.
That is, in fact, Donald Trump promised Zelensky backup assistance if Kyiv's allies could not provide it on their own.
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- Category
- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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