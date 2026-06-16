The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, has evidence that China has been training Russian occupiers to participate in the war against Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, this could lead to increased pressure on China from the European Union.

The EU is aware of China's hidden role in the Russian-Ukrainian war

As the media managed to find out, official Brussels is indeed currently considering a scenario of increasing pressure on the PRC.

The main goal is to weaken Beijing's support for Russia.

Kallas has already made public accusations against the PRC - this happened after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

We have also received confirmed reports that the Chinese military has been training Russian military personnel to participate in combat operations in Ukraine. We are currently carefully assessing the implications of this information. Kaia Callas EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas

Despite this, she is in no hurry to reveal what the messages are about, nor is she disclosing any details.

In May 2026, the Reuters news agency reported that the Chinese military had secretly trained about 200 Russian servicemen on Chinese territory.

According to media reports, some of them later returned to participate in hostilities on the Ukrainian front.