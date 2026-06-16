The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, has evidence that China has been training Russian occupiers to participate in the war against Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, this could lead to increased pressure on China from the European Union.
Points of attention
- Despite accusations from Kallas, details of the training and messages exchanged remain undisclosed, sparking speculation and ongoing assessments.
- Reports suggest that around 200 Russian servicemen were secretly trained by the Chinese military, highlighting the covert activities that could impact the conflict in Ukraine.
The EU is aware of China's hidden role in the Russian-Ukrainian war
As the media managed to find out, official Brussels is indeed currently considering a scenario of increasing pressure on the PRC.
The main goal is to weaken Beijing's support for Russia.
Kallas has already made public accusations against the PRC - this happened after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
Despite this, she is in no hurry to reveal what the messages are about, nor is she disclosing any details.
In May 2026, the Reuters news agency reported that the Chinese military had secretly trained about 200 Russian servicemen on Chinese territory.
According to media reports, some of them later returned to participate in hostilities on the Ukrainian front.
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