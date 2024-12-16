Corrected Russian missile strikes on the Dnieper. GRU agent gets prison sentence

A member of the Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU) spy network, which coordinated missile strikes on energy facilities in the Dnieper, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The SSU counterintelligence neutralized the enemy cell in January 2023. Then, as a result of a multi-stage special operation, eight Russian agents were detained in the regional center.

Currently, based on materials from the SSU, the court has sentenced one of these defendants to 15 years in prison, who provided the aggressor with the coordinates of local power generation enterprises.

According to the investigation, the convicted person is a 47-year-old employee of a local thermal power plant.

After Russian air attacks, the traitor arrived at the sites of the strikes, recorded their consequences, and adjusted the repeated shelling. Share

In addition, the attacker spied on the combat positions of air defense units defending the regional center.

The agent passed the intelligence he received to the Russians through a resident, a former resident of Dnipro, who left for the Russian Federation in 2014 and began cooperating with the Russian special services.

Based on the evidence collected by SSU investigators, the court found the perpetrator guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

What is known about teenagers recruited by the Russian Federation?

On the instructions of curators from the Russian Federation, teenagers carried out explosions near regional police stations in the Slobidsky and Kholodnohirsky districts of Kharkiv on December 8 and 9, 2024. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the incidents.

The attackers turned out to be a boy and a girl, whom the occupiers recruited through Telegram channels, offering "easy" money. Although they acted separately, they had a common coordinator.

According to the SSU, the suspects were detained "hot on the trail."