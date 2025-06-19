The Kremlin is preparing to approve an updated State National Policy Strategy, which focuses on Russian culture and language, including in the occupied territories.

Russia is implementing a strategy to destroy Ukrainian identity on TOT

The Kremlin is preparing to approve an updated Strategy of State National Policy. The key emphasis of the document is on Russian culture and language as the "foundations of national unity." Moscow openly admits that by Russification, propaganda, and cultural cleansing it seeks to form 95% of the so-called "all-Russian identity" by 2036.

This was reported by the press service of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

As noted, the document outlines two main vectors. In particular, the Russification of the occupied territories. This is about the official consolidation of the course to displace national identities from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as Transnistria, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia. Share

The Kremlin does not hide that its next target is Belarus. It is planned to strengthen its propaganda influence, as well as expand the role of the Russian language as a "universal means of interethnic communication."

The Strategy also provides for strengthening anti-migrant policies under the guise of "fighting extremism."