The Kremlin is preparing to approve an updated State National Policy Strategy, which focuses on Russian culture and language, including in the occupied territories.
Points of attention
- Russia is implementing a strategy to destroy Ukrainian identity on the Temporarily Occupied Territories through Russification, propaganda, and cultural cleansing.
- The Kremlin's updated State National Policy Strategy prioritizes Russian culture and language as the foundations of national unity, seeking to form 95% of the all-Russian identity by 2036.
- The strategy includes the Russification of occupied territories and other regions, displacing national identities and expanding the influence of the Russian language.
Russia is implementing a strategy to destroy Ukrainian identity on TOT
The Kremlin is preparing to approve an updated Strategy of State National Policy. The key emphasis of the document is on Russian culture and language as the "foundations of national unity." Moscow openly admits that by Russification, propaganda, and cultural cleansing it seeks to form 95% of the so-called "all-Russian identity" by 2036.
This was reported by the press service of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.
The Kremlin does not hide that its next target is Belarus. It is planned to strengthen its propaganda influence, as well as expand the role of the Russian language as a "universal means of interethnic communication."
The Strategy also provides for strengthening anti-migrant policies under the guise of "fighting extremism."
By equating six million migrants with sources of threat, Moscow is increasingly using xenophobic narratives as a tool for political mobilization. This has provoked a reaction from labor-exporting countries. In particular, Uzbekistan has publicly criticized the Russian Federation for violating the rights of its citizens. At the same time, the Kremlin continues to speculate on public sentiment: according to the results of sociological surveys, more than 80% of Russians are convinced that the number of migrants in the country is excessive.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-