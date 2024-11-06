Aggressive Russification. Russian language centers will appear in all TOT schools of Ukraine
Aggressive Russification. Russian language centers will appear in all TOT schools of Ukraine

TOT of Ukraine
Source:  Sprotyv

On the initiative of the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, it is planned to create centers for the popularization of the Russian language in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The initiative to create Russian language centers in Ukrainian TOT schools is a threat to Ukrainian identity and culture, perpetuated by the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.
  • The Russification campaign in Ukraine aims to destroy the Ukrainian language and culture through propaganda and the imposition of Russian ideology, leading to political and socio-cultural consequences.
  • Total Russification at the TOT of Ukraine involves the creation of Russian language centers in every school library in the occupied territories, fostering Kremlin propaganda and aggressive assimilation policies.
  • The deliberate Russification in Ukraine not only impacts Ukrainian identity but also reflects underlying ideologies of Russian nationalism and xenophobia within Russian society, showcasing the harmful consequences of such aggressive measures.
  • The war in Ukraine has enabled aggressive voices in the pro-war information space to consolidate their ideology, promoting militarism, xenophobia, and racism, both towards Ukraine and non-Slavic minorities within Russia.

Total Russification at the TOT of Ukraine: what is known

Russian language centers will be created in every school library in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, Luhansk region, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region.

In Sprotyv, it was noted that schools have become centers of Kremlin propaganda on the TOT of Ukraine. For this, the Russians train their "teachers" there.

Such Russian linguistic aggression is connected with Moscow's defeat in terms of the hopes of total loyalty of the local population to the occupiers. On the other hand, there is a policy of complete assimilation of Ukrainians into the Russian state.

How Russification harms the Russian Federation itself

Analysts note that Russia is participating in a campaign of deliberate Russification in Ukraine, which is aimed at destroying Ukrainian identity through military, social, economic, legal, bureaucratic and administrative directions.

The ideologies underlying this “Russification” also form the rhetorical backbone of the pro-war information space, which often mirrors its militarism with persistent Russian nationalism and strong xenophobia directed both at Ukraine and Ukrainian identity, and at minorities within Russia itself.

According to analysts, cases of xenophobia and racism in the Russian Federation are an example of the essence of "Russification".

The war in Ukraine enabled the most aggressive voices in the information space to consolidate their ideology and project it on both the Ukrainian people and non-Slavic minorities in Russia itself.

