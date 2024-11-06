On the initiative of the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, it is planned to create centers for the popularization of the Russian language in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Total Russification at the TOT of Ukraine: what is known
Russian language centers will be created in every school library in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, Luhansk region, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region.
In Sprotyv, it was noted that schools have become centers of Kremlin propaganda on the TOT of Ukraine. For this, the Russians train their "teachers" there.
Such Russian linguistic aggression is connected with Moscow's defeat in terms of the hopes of total loyalty of the local population to the occupiers. On the other hand, there is a policy of complete assimilation of Ukrainians into the Russian state.
How Russification harms the Russian Federation itself
Analysts note that Russia is participating in a campaign of deliberate Russification in Ukraine, which is aimed at destroying Ukrainian identity through military, social, economic, legal, bureaucratic and administrative directions.
According to analysts, cases of xenophobia and racism in the Russian Federation are an example of the essence of "Russification".
The war in Ukraine enabled the most aggressive voices in the information space to consolidate their ideology and project it on both the Ukrainian people and non-Slavic minorities in Russia itself.
