The Russians are carrying out aggressive mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. "Recruiters" became especially "active".
Aggressive mobilization on the TOT of Ukraine: what is known
Raids on public places and filtering measures at checkpoints take place every day.
Another such "roundup" took place in the Primorsky district of temporarily occupied Mariupol.
The occupiers pay special attention to young men. Representatives of the occupying "authorities" ask about their activities, place of work and attitude to the "special military operation".
But not with the only propaganda slogans. The Russian occupation administration created conditions where men can get a Russian passport only through fake military commissars.
Recently, a study was made public about the life expectancy of Russian military recruits. Those contract workers who get to the front because of signing the corresponding document in prison live no more than eight months.
The draft of conscripts into the Russian army is already underway at the Zaporizhzhia TOT
This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov.
According to him, after the Russian conscription, Ukrainians are sent to "training centers" in the temporarily occupied Crimea or Novorossiysk.
Residents who have received Russian passports are subject to conscription. But I would like to point out that after 2.5 years of occupation, staying at the TOT without receiving a passport is a physical threat to life and health. Secondly, after the draft, our residents are sent to training centers in the territory of the occupied Crimea or Novorossiysk, and after that they are sent to the front line.
