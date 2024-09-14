Russia massively recruits children from Ukraine's TOT to paramilitary organizations

The Russian Federation implements the militarization of small Ukrainians through the issuance of new passports and involvement in organizations with a military bias.

Prosecutor General Kostin announced the investigation of 11 criminal proceedings related to the treatment of children in the occupied territories.

Russia actively recruits Ukrainian children for paramilitary organizations, where they are ideologically manipulated by Kremlin propaganda.

Russia is ideologically processing Ukrainian children on TOT

According to Prosecutor General Kostin, 11 criminal proceedings are already being investigated regarding the propaganda treatment of children in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Nine indictments are known.

There are already the first sentences for the militarization of children - four people have been convicted.

Young Ukrainians are issued new passports with changed data, and then "education" begins. In particular, they are involved in paramilitary organizations, the most famous of which is Yunarmiya.

About 900 units have been created in Crimea alone, involving more than 29,000 children. According to the order of the Minister of Education of Russia, minor members of the "Unarmy" can be involved in hostilities against Ukraine. Andriy Kostin Prosecutor General of Ukraine

The prosecutor's office has already recorded about 4,000 criminal proceedings based on the facts of the crimes committed by the army and authorities of the Russian Federation against Ukrainian children. The largest number of violations of the legislation was recorded in Donetsk region, Luhansk region and Kherson region.

The Russian Federation abducts children: the documentary "Mutilated Childhood"

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian authorities, together with the military, have abducted and deported thousands of children.

See the real stories of families affected by the arbitrariness of the Russian Federation in the Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" .

Children were removed from their families, in particular, during filtering operations. Some were sent for "rehabilitation" to "children's camps", where they were actually ideologically processed.

Experts' comments will help to better understand what actually happens during child abduction, what family members and young Ukrainians experience.