Ukraine returned three more children from the TOT of the Kherson region

Another Ukrainian family with three children was returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

It was a complex operation to return a family with children from the occupation.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson OVA, reported this.

The family is raising two boys and a girl aged 12 to 16. Fearing that the children would be taken to a boarding school, the parents were forced to send them to a Russian school. There, so-called teachers brainwashed children with Russian propaganda. So the parents decided to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine. Oleksandr Prokudin Head of Kherson OVA

According to him, now children and adults are safe, and the relevant services are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Prokudin added that this is the result of the work of volunteers of the Save Ukraine organization.

What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.