Ukraine returned three more children from the TOT of the Kherson region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine returned three more children from the TOT of the Kherson region

child
Читати українською

Another Ukrainian family with three children was returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine successfully returned a family with three children from the TOT of the Kherson region, rescued from Russian propaganda.
  • The children, aged 12 to 16, were brainwashed with Russian propaganda in a Russian school, prompting their parents to seek refuge in the territory controlled by Ukraine.
  • The children and adults are now safe and receiving necessary assistance, thanks to the efforts of volunteers from the Save Ukraine organization.
  • The rescue operation sheds light on the severe impact of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, as depicted in the documentary 'Mutilated Childhood' revealing real stories of families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • The heroes of the documentary endured captivity, torture, and separation from their families during Russia's aggressive actions in the occupied territories.

Ukraine returned three children from the TOT of the Kherson region

It was a complex operation to return a family with children from the occupation.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson OVA, reported this.

The family is raising two boys and a girl aged 12 to 16. Fearing that the children would be taken to a boarding school, the parents were forced to send them to a Russian school. There, so-called teachers brainwashed children with Russian propaganda. So the parents decided to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Oleksandr Prokudin

Oleksandr Prokudin

Head of Kherson OVA

According to him, now children and adults are safe, and the relevant services are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Prokudin added that this is the result of the work of volunteers of the Save Ukraine organization.

What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returned two children from Luhansk region occupied by Russia
Dmytro Lubinets
children
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returned 6 children from Kherson region occupied by Russia
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Ukraine returned 6 children from Kherson region occupied by Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returned 14 children from the territories temporarily occupied by Russia
Dmytro Lubinets
child

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?