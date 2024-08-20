Ukraine returned 6 children from Kherson region occupied by Russia
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Ukraine managed to return six children aged 3 to 12 from Kherson Oblast temporarily occupied by Russia.

Points of attention

  • Six children aged 3 to 12 were successfully returned from the Russian-occupied Kherson Region to Ukraine.
  • Returned adults and children are safe and receive help from doctors and psychologists to adapt to new conditions.
  • Russia abducts Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories, as shown in the Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood".
  • The tape tells about the tragic events that children and their families suffered due to Russia's war against Ukraine, and also includes comments from leading experts on the subject.

What is known about the return home of children

As Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, said, a total of six families with their children left the occupation.

Adults and children are safe for now. Doctors and psychologists work with them so that families can quickly adapt to new conditions, Prokudin said.

We will remind you that on August 13, six more children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.

