Ukraine returned 6 children from Kherson region occupied by Russia

Ukraine managed to return six children aged 3 to 12 from Kherson Oblast temporarily occupied by Russia.

What is known about the return home of children

As Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, said, a total of six families with their children left the occupation.

Adults and children are safe for now. Doctors and psychologists work with them so that families can quickly adapt to new conditions, Prokudin said. Share

We will remind you that on August 13, six more children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.