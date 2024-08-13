According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, six children were returned to Ukraine from the Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

What is known about the return to Ukraine of children from the territories occupied by the Russian Federation

The parents of the returned children note that the Russian occupiers forced young Ukrainians to go to Russian schools and celebrate holidays and sacred dates of the aggressor country.

They also put pressure on these children to obtain Russian citizenship.

Russians also conducted groundless searches in one of the families.

One of the families has already visited the Center for the Protection of Children's Rights... Another family was dealt with by our employees from the regional office of the Cherkasy region, Lubinets emphasized. Share

What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Mutilated Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.